Prosenjit and Jeet — now that’s what we call a power-packed collab

The Tollywood superstars have teamed up for ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’ on Netflix

Image courtesy: @netflix_in/Instagram

Cinephiles rooting for artistes from Bengal, it’s time to start cheering too. Powerhouse actors Prosenjit and Jeet have teamed up for a Netflix release. Titled Khakee: The Bengal Chapter and helmed by Neeraj Pandey — of A Wednesday! and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story fame — this one, too, is one of his most anticipated projects.

Pandey, who previously directed Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, the first season of Netflix’s thriller series, is now set to amp up the adrenaline with the second season, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. Directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray, the highly awaited sequel is set to release on March 20.

— My Kolkata Web Desk