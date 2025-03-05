Prosenjit and Jeet — now that’s what we call a power-packed collab
The Tollywood superstars have teamed up for ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’ on Netflix
Published 05.03.25, 03:32 PM
Image courtesy: @netflix_in/Instagram
Cinephiles rooting for artistes from Bengal, it’s time to
start cheering too. Powerhouse actors Prosenjit and Jeet have teamed up for a
Netflix release. Titled Khakee: The Bengal Chapter and helmed by Neeraj
Pandey — of A Wednesday! and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story fame —
this one, too, is one of his most anticipated projects.
Pandey, who previously directed Khakee: The Bihar Chapter,
the first season of Netflix’s thriller series, is now set to amp up the
adrenaline with the second season, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. Directed
by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray, the highly awaited sequel is set to
release on March 20.
— My Kolkata Web Desk
