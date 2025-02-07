‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’ brings the best of Tolly and Bolly together
Guess what? Prosenjit and Jeet will unite on screen for the first time
Published 07.02.25, 09:28 AM
Image courtesy: @Netflix India/YouTube
Kolkata’s seedy underbelly holds stories just as intriguing
as the city itself, and Neeraj Pandey is set to explore this fascinating facet
of the city like never before. After exploring the criminal underworld of Bihar
in the inaugural season of
Khakee, Pandey is returning to Netflix India
with a brand-new web series, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. The streaming
giant unveiled the show’s teaser on YouTube, featuring an all-star cast that
brings together the best of Bollywood and Tollywood, including Saswata
Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik and Chitrangada Singh. The
biggest collaboration though, is between Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee, who
will be coming together on screen for the first time.
While Bumba
da will be playing a sinister politician,
Jeet will essay the role of an IPS officer. Set in the early 2000s, the teaser
features shots from iconic Kolkata locales including the Howrah Bridge, Nakhoda
Masjid and the Hooghly river. The clip has also effectively captured the
ambience of the city, which masks some dark secrets under its serene
surface.
Not much else is known about the plot, but Netflix has
promised that it is coming to our screens, very soon!
—
Vedant Karia
Want to get featured in the
Try This Today
section of
?