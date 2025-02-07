watch

‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’ brings the best of Tolly and Bolly together

Guess what? Prosenjit and Jeet will unite on screen for the first time

Image courtesy: @Netflix India/YouTube

Kolkata’s seedy underbelly holds stories just as intriguing as the city itself, and Neeraj Pandey is set to explore this fascinating facet of the city like never before. After exploring the criminal underworld of Bihar in the inaugural season of Khakee, Pandey is returning to Netflix India with a brand-new web series, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. The streaming giant unveiled the show’s teaser on YouTube, featuring an all-star cast that brings together the best of Bollywood and Tollywood, including Saswata Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik and Chitrangada Singh. The biggest collaboration though, is between Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee, who will be coming together on screen for the first time.

While Bumbada will be playing a sinister politician, Jeet will essay the role of an IPS officer. Set in the early 2000s, the teaser features shots from iconic Kolkata locales including the Howrah Bridge, Nakhoda Masjid and the Hooghly river. The clip has also effectively captured the ambience of the city, which masks some dark secrets under its serene surface.

Not much else is known about the plot, but Netflix has promised that it is coming to our screens, very soon!

— Vedant Karia