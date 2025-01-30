watch

Seeking something scary? Netflix has the perfect recommendation

The streaming platform’s latest clip from ‘The Conjuring 2’ will shoot up your pulse

Image courtesy: @netflix_in/Instagram Scenes from The Conjuring 2, which featured on Netflix India’s Instagram

Find yourself snoozing through the same old sappy rom-coms? Shake yourself awake with the latest Instagram reel from Netflix India, featuring a jump scare from The Conjuring 2.

One of the most iconic horror films on the platform, this film is the perfect midnight watch if you like sleeping with the lights on. The reel features one of the most iconic scenes from the film, where the Nun’s painting comes alive, chasing after Vera Farmiga!

The tongue-in-cheek caption eggs on viewers, challenging them to watch the film by stating, ‘Hope nun of you have nightmares’. Happy watching!

— Vedant Karia