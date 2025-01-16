watch

Netflix drops poster for India Pakistan cricket documentary series

The Greatest Rivalry is set to drop on February 15 on the OTT platform

Image courtesy: @netflix_in/Instagram The Greatest Rivalry Docu Series poster

Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag walk out to open the innings for India as Shoaib Akhtar starts his run up from somewhere near the boundary line. Running in to bowl with his hair flying, he delivers a hot ball over 150kmph. Imagine this as a scene of a documentary series. Wouldn’t you want to keep watching? Well, Netflix is about to do just that with The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan. The docu-series is going to make you relive the fiery tales of rivalry you’ve grown up on. From Kapil Dev and Imran Khan to Sourav Ganguly and Wasim Akram, Netflix is gearing up to give us a deeper connection with the most fearsome cricketing rivalry. Get ready to watch this series set to drop on February 7. What a way to build up to the India vs Pakistan clash in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy!

—Debrup Chaudhuri