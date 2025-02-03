watch

Are you ready for yet another ‘Knives Out’ mystery?

Daniel Craig returns as Benoit Blanc for a third outing, and Netflix is dropping clues

Image courtesy: @netflix_in/Instagram

Knives Out is a mystery-thriller and we are all for it, but does Netflix really need to keep things so secretive? The first film, Knives Out, and the second, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery did very well and the suspense remained till the very end, even as we tried to stay two steps ahead of Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc. This time, we have received almost next to no information from Netflix apart from the cast details. The third part of the mystery series, Wake up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, is slotted to release in 2025. Though there is no trailer yet, Netflix has started to drop a few clues like this still of Daniel Craig and Josh O’Connor, who appeared in The Crown and Peaky Blinders. Along with the two British actors, Josh Brolin, Jeremy Renner and Mila Kunis are among the star-studded cast. Are you ready for this new mystery? It’s supposed to be the most dangerous one yet! Stay tuned for further clues.

— My Kolkata Web Desk



