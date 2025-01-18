watch

Are you ready to say goodbye to ‘You’?

The web series starring Penn Badgley is returning for its fifth and final season

Image courtesy: @netflix_in/Instagram

“Hello, you

Do you remember me?”

A cold shiver runs down the spine every time Joe Goldberg says hello. Those piercing eyes, the stillness in his being makes it impossible to focus on anything else, but him. You, one of the most successful recent crime thriller series on Netflix, has won over audiences with its storyline, and powerful cast with Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti as the leads of the show.

If you are a You fan, then it’s time to get excited, because Netflix has announced the return of the show. The fifth season of the web series is slated to release on April 24. While it is great news for fans, it is also a bittersweet moment, since this will be the show’s last season.

The trailer, released recently, dials up the intrigue and adrenaline as you anticipate what will happen this time as Joe goes back to his glass cage. The trailer will leave you unsettled as you wonder if this is truly the end of Joe and his story.

— Pooja Mitra