Mimi’s next, ‘Dainee’, is a riveting tale of witch hunt
The popular Tollywood actress is set to star in the upcoming Hoichoi web series
Published 12.02.25, 10:45 AM
Mimi Chakraborty, who made her OTT debut with Hoichoi’s Jaha Bolibo
Shotto Bolibo in 2024, is back with a bang on the popular Bengali streaming
service. The actress will next be seen in Dainee — a web series with a
riveting storyline.
Dainee, directed by Nirjhar Mitra of Shikarpur fame, is a crime
thriller with a strong social message. Also starring Kaushik Ganguly, Ankush
Hazra and Sandipta Sen, the storyline of Dainee revolves around two
sisters — Lata and Pata. In a turn of events, the sisters become estranged, and
the return of Pata to Kolkata throws light on the new identity of Lata — of
being labelled a witch.
The official poster of the series has been released on Mimi
Chakraborty’s birthday on February 11, and the teaser can be seen here.
Dainee is set to drop on Hoichoi, on March 14.
The story of the Mimi Chakraborty starrer makes one remember Birubala
Rabha, the crusader who battled against the practice of witch hunting in India.
The social activist who did notable work in northeast India and died in 2024 of
cancer, highlighted the age-old practice that is still prevalent in India.
Don’t miss setting a notification to watch the web series as it premiers on
Hoichoi.
— Pooja Mitra
