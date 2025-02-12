watch

Mimi’s next, ‘Dainee’, is a riveting tale of witch hunt

The popular Tollywood actress is set to star in the upcoming Hoichoi web series

Image courtesy: @hoichoi.tv/Instagram

Mimi Chakraborty, who made her OTT debut with Hoichoi’s Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo in 2024, is back with a bang on the popular Bengali streaming service. The actress will next be seen in Dainee — a web series with a riveting storyline.

Dainee, directed by Nirjhar Mitra of Shikarpur fame, is a crime thriller with a strong social message. Also starring Kaushik Ganguly, Ankush Hazra and Sandipta Sen, the storyline of Dainee revolves around two sisters — Lata and Pata. In a turn of events, the sisters become estranged, and the return of Pata to Kolkata throws light on the new identity of Lata — of being labelled a witch.

The official poster of the series has been released on Mimi Chakraborty’s birthday on February 11, and the teaser can be seen here.

Dainee is set to drop on Hoichoi, on March 14.

The story of the Mimi Chakraborty starrer makes one remember Birubala Rabha, the crusader who battled against the practice of witch hunting in India. The social activist who did notable work in northeast India and died in 2024 of cancer, highlighted the age-old practice that is still prevalent in India. Don’t miss setting a notification to watch the web series as it premiers on Hoichoi.

— Pooja Mitra

