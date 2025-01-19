watch

John Abraham unveils poster of his 2025 release — ‘The Diplomat’

The movie is directed by Shivam Nair and will hit the silver screens on March 7

Image courtesy: @thejohnabraham/Instagram

John Abraham is back with an interesting film. Titled The Diplomat, Abraham plays a government official in the Shivam Nair directorial. The story, which has been penned by Ritesh Shah and also has Sadia Khateeb and Kumud Mishra in the cast, revolves around patriotism. The Bollywood actor took to social media to unveil the official poster of the film recently, looking sharp in a suit and sporting a moustache.

“Honoured to bring this story of courage and diplomacy to life,” he wrote, giving Bollywood movie buffs something to look forward to. Abraham, who has been working in select projects for the past few years, starred in Nikkhil Advani’s Vedaa in 2024. The 52-year-old action star will next be seen in the Arun Gopalan-directed Tehran, along with The Diplomat. Shivam Nair, whose filmography includes Ahista Ahista, Bhaag Johnny and Naam Shabana, has teamed up with Abraham for the first time for this project.

The Diplomat will hit the silver screens on March 7. John Abraham fans, are you ready for an adventurous ride?

— Pooja Mitra