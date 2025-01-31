watch

Ahmedabad goes ‘Boom Boom’ for Bumrah at the Coldplay concert

As the popular music band lit up the world’s biggest cricket stadium, one Indian pacer shone the brightest among all

Image courtesy: Jasprit Bumrah/YouTube

Has your Instagram feed been all about Coldplay lately? Well, so has ours! But sometimes, there's content you just can’t scroll past — especially when the worlds of sports and music collide. During Coldplay’s first concert in Mumbai, the band’s frontman, Chris Martin, gave a shout-out to Jasprit Bumrah, who was recently named the ICC Men’s cricketer of the year. And Bumrah? He sent the band a legal notice — just kidding!

For their final India performance, Coldplay lit up the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, turning it yellow on Republic Day. There was a special member present in the crowd, none other than the man himself ‘Boom Boom’ Bumrah. After the concert, Bumrah took to YouTube to share his Coldplay experience — from meeting Chris and the band to personally gifting them signed Test jerseys. He even joined them for a pre-show huddle before making his way to the stands.

Attending the concert with his mother, wife Sanjana Ganesan, and son Angad, Bumrah’s reactions throughout the night are pure gold — definitely worth rewatching! In a heartwarming gesture, Chris Martin had Bumrah’s jersey laid out on the band’s drum set throughout the show as a tribute to the Indian speedster.

But the highlight? A personalised song! Chris sang, “Jasprit, my beautiful brother, the best bowler in the whole of cricket. We do not enjoy watching you destroy England with wicket after wicket after wicket.”

Imagine making such an impact that one of the world’s most popular bands dedicates a song to you — surreal, right? Watch Bumrah’s full video on YouTube, and don’t miss the exclusive BTS moments right here...

— Debrup Chaudhuri