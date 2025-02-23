watch

Can Rohit Sharma lead India to glorious revenge against Pakistan?

Drop your plans — there is nothing better to do than watch every ball of India vs Pakistan

Image courtesy: @icc/Instagram

India have always dominated Pakistan when it comes to ICC events, be it in the 2024 T20 World Cup match in New York, the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup match in Ahmedabad or King Kohli’s heroics in Melbourne in 2022.

This tournament is a little different however. The last time India took on Pakistan in the Champions Trophy was in the 2017 edition finals. We still remember how Pakistan turned out as the winners. From that team, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami still remain. And they haven’t forgotten that loss. So, be prepared to watch some fiery action as India take on Pakistan today at the Dubai International Stadium. Will it be Rizwan and his men who come out tops, or does this Captain Ro-led Indian team have what it takes to come out as the dominant force once again? Virat Kohli isn’t in the best of form, but we all know what happens when it's Pakistan he’s playing against.

—Debrup Chaudhuri