watch

Swastika-Tota keep the intrigue high in ‘Nikhoj-2’ trailer

The second chapter of Ayan Chakraborti’s gripping web series is all set to premiere on Hoichoi

Image courtesy: @hoichoi.tv/Instagram

Season one of Nikhoj ended on a cliffhanger. The story revolves around a young girl named Diti (played by Shaoli Chattopadhyay), DCP Brinda Basu (played by Swastika Mukherjee), and journalist Romit Sen (played by Tota Roy Choudhury). In season one, Diti, a young girl, goes missing from a party and Romit is found soaked in blood at the Golpark crossing the next morning. The series ends with Brinda looking for her daughter. There are roadblocks and loose ends, suspects and clues, but no character witnesses.

The trailer of the second season picks up right where the story left off. Titled Dead/Alive 2: The Search Ends, it introduces two new characters — an encounter specialist (played by Rajatava Dutta) and an eye witness who ramps up the stake. The trailer is fast-paced, high on emotion and drama, and gives you clues but leaves you hanging with Brinda saying, “Ditir sathe sei raatey ki ghotechilo, seta ami jene gechi”.

Nikhoj 2 releases on January 10 on Hoichoi. Don’t forget to binge-watch the first season to refresh your memory, because season two simply cannot be missed!

— Pooja Mitra

Also read: The second season of ‘Nikhoj’ is officially underway