Here’s why ‘Dabba Cartel’ is a must-watch…

Featuring Shabana Azmi, Sai Tamhankar, Gajraj Rao and Jisshu Sengupta, this highly anticipated Netflix series promises intrigue and drama

Image courtesy: @netflix_in/Instagram

What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the words ‘Lunchbox’ and ‘Bollywood’? Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur, right? While that film, which explored human relationships in an introspective light, remains a favourite, a new web series centred around the dabba (lunchbox) is set to steal your heart. Cinephiles, it’s time to add Dabba Cartel to your watchlist — for two reasons:

The cast: The film stars powerhouse actress Shabana Azmi. And joining her are Jyothika, Gajraj Rao, Lillete Dubey, Sai Tamhankar, Jisshu Sengupta, among other prominent names The plot: An investigation into a pharmaceutical company and a tiffin service run by five women — the coming together of two worlds unveils chaos and mystery. With a ‘secret ingredient’ in the picture, the suspense keeps intrigue high. The best part? This is just season one…

Dabba Cartel releases on February 28. Watch here.

— My Kolkata Web Desk

