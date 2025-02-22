Here’s why ‘Dabba Cartel’ is a must-watch…
Featuring Shabana Azmi, Sai Tamhankar, Gajraj Rao and Jisshu Sengupta, this highly anticipated Netflix series promises intrigue and drama
Published 22.02.25, 11:02 AM
Image courtesy: @netflix_in/Instagram
What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the
words ‘Lunchbox’ and ‘Bollywood’? Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur, right? While
that film, which explored human relationships in an introspective light,
remains a favourite, a new web series centred around the dabba
(lunchbox) is set to steal your heart. Cinephiles, it’s time to add Dabba
Cartel to your watchlist — for two reasons:
- The
cast: The film stars powerhouse actress Shabana Azmi. And joining her
are Jyothika, Gajraj Rao, Lillete Dubey, Sai Tamhankar, Jisshu Sengupta,
among other prominent names
- The
plot: An investigation into a pharmaceutical company and a tiffin
service run by five women — the coming together of two worlds unveils
chaos and mystery. With a ‘secret ingredient’ in the picture, the suspense
keeps intrigue high. The best part? This is just season one…
Dabba Cartel releases on February 28. Watch here.
— My Kolkata Web Desk
