‘Grihosto’, starring Ritabhari Chakraborty, explores agoraphobia and unknown mysteries
Directed by Mainak Bhaumik, the film is set to release on March 7
Published 02.03.25, 10:46 AM
Image courtesy: @ritabhari_chakraborty/Instagram
A stay-at-home mother starts noticing strange incidents
around her house. When she seeks help, her claims are dismissed as signs of
mental illness. But is it really agoraphobia — or is there a darker conspiracy
at play? Mainak Bhaumik’s upcoming directorial Grihosto, starring
Ritabhari Chakraborty in the lead, promises a spine-chilling tale that will
keep you guessing till the end. Set to release on March 7, the film also
features Sourav Das, Konineeka Banerjee, and Saheb Bhattacherjee in key roles.
Ritabhari has even shared a carousel post,
giving fans a sneak peek into the eerie world of Grihosto. Ready for the
goosebumps?
— My Kolkata Web Desk
