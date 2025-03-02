watch

‘Grihosto’, starring Ritabhari Chakraborty, explores agoraphobia and unknown mysteries

Directed by Mainak Bhaumik, the film is set to release on March 7

Image courtesy: @ritabhari_chakraborty/Instagram

A stay-at-home mother starts noticing strange incidents around her house. When she seeks help, her claims are dismissed as signs of mental illness. But is it really agoraphobia — or is there a darker conspiracy at play? Mainak Bhaumik’s upcoming directorial Grihosto, starring Ritabhari Chakraborty in the lead, promises a spine-chilling tale that will keep you guessing till the end. Set to release on March 7, the film also features Sourav Das, Konineeka Banerjee, and Saheb Bhattacherjee in key roles. Ritabhari has even shared a carousel post, giving fans a sneak peek into the eerie world of Grihosto. Ready for the goosebumps?

— My Kolkata Web Desk