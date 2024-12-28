watch

Farah Khan to host Masterchef India - Celebrity Masterchef

Hint: Farah joins judges Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar for a fun-filled season

Image courtesy: @farahkhankunder/Instagram

Filmmaker Farah Khan is a culinary enthusiast too, and has a YouTube channel where she shares recipes and collaborates with popular names. The choreographer and director has taken her penchant for all things culinary a notch higher and has joined the judges of Masterchef India — chef Vikas Khanna and chef Ranveer Brar — for the new season. Farah, who will be hosting the season, has made the big announcement on social media with a hint of quirk and wrote, “Kachra ho gaya ! But Can’t wait to take this journey with my 2 most talented.. n sporting friends”. The season that Farah will be hosting is a star studded one and is titled Celebrity Masterchef – Ab Unn Sabki Seeti Bajegi. The contestants include celebrities like Tejasswi Prakash and Gaurav Khanna.

— Pooja Mitra