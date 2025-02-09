Don’t miss Kunal Kohli’s ‘Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story’ trailer
The film explores the pangs of young love in the beautiful locales of Cambridge
Published 09.02.25, 11:27 AM
Image courtesy: @DisneyPlus Hotstar/YouTube
Kunal Kohli has a unique
way of capturing the complexity of young love. The director is back with his
next, titled, Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story, with the trailer recently
dropping on DisneyPlus Hotstar’s YouTube channel.
Set amidst the dreamy
locals of Cambridge, the clip features the perfect setting for two good looking
youngsters to fall in love. However, their romance comes with the unexpected
hiccups that plague today’s Gen Z, where distance can sometimes feel almost
insurmountable. Starring Vardhaan Puri and Kaveri Kapur, the duo make the story
feel fresh, while the conflict appears relatable. What remains to be seen is,
will the two have a happily ever after? We will have to wait till February 11
to find out.
— My Kolkata Web Desk
