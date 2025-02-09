watch

Don’t miss Kunal Kohli’s ‘Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story’ trailer

The film explores the pangs of young love in the beautiful locales of Cambridge

Image courtesy: @DisneyPlus Hotstar/YouTube

Kunal Kohli has a unique way of capturing the complexity of young love. The director is back with his next, titled, Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story, with the trailer recently dropping on DisneyPlus Hotstar’s YouTube channel.

Set amidst the dreamy locals of Cambridge, the clip features the perfect setting for two good looking youngsters to fall in love. However, their romance comes with the unexpected hiccups that plague today’s Gen Z, where distance can sometimes feel almost insurmountable. Starring Vardhaan Puri and Kaveri Kapur, the duo make the story feel fresh, while the conflict appears relatable. What remains to be seen is, will the two have a happily ever after? We will have to wait till February 11 to find out.

— My Kolkata Web Desk