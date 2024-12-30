Ready to fall in love with Kabir, Naina, Aditi and Avi again?
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ is slated for a re-release
Published 30.12.24, 11:09 AM
Image courtesy: @dharmamovies/Instagram
Kabir aka Bunny and Naina’s love story made the heart swoon when Yeh
Jawaani Hai Deewani released in 2013. Twelve-years later, it’s time
to fall in love with the two of them all over again. The film, directed by Ayan
Mukerji, and produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, is slated
for re-release on January 3, 2025 at select PVR INOX cinema halls across India
and the United Kingdoms. So, let’s embark on this journey of self-discovery,
adventure, understanding love, suffering from heartbreak, and most important of
all — celebrate our friends who are family, with Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika
Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin.
— Pooja Mitra
