After winning hearts in ‘Khadaan’, Dev announces his next — ‘Raghu Dakat’

The historical drama, set in 18th-century Bengal, promises an epic tale set to release during Durga Puja 2025

Image courtesy: @imdevadhikari/Instagram The official poster of Dev’s ‘Raghu Dakat’

Dev’s New Year has begun with a mega announcement. The popular actor has dropped the official poster of his next film, Raghu Dakat. Dev, who is currently basking in the success of his film Khadaan, will be next seen in the historical drama directed by Dhrubo Banerjee. Produced by SVF and Dev Entertainment Ventures, the storyline of Raghu Dakat revolves around this notorious figure of Bengal. Dev plays the titular role in the period film set in the 18th century. The actor and director duo have previously worked in Golondaaj. Raghu Dakat releases during the Durga Puja of 2025. Cinephiles, add this film to your must-watch list already!

— Pooja Mitra