Watch ‘The Beatles and India’ at Kolkata’s British Council Library

Explore the love affair between the British band and India in this documentary by Ajoy Bose

Image courtesy: @inbritish/Instagram

If you grew up listening to Western music in India, especially in Kolkata, The Beatles is sure to have featured in your playlist. India’s love for The Beatles began more than half a century ago, and one of the seminal moments in this love story is possibly the band’s visit to an ashram in Rishikesh.

A special documentary by author and political journalist Ajoy Bose, titled The Beatles and India documents the journey. This 2021 documentary film follows George Harrison, John Lenon, Paul McCartney, and Ringo Starr from their high-octane celebrity lives in the West to a remote Himalayan ashram in Rishikesh in search of spiritual bliss. Watch rare archival footage, photographs, eyewitness accounts, and expert commentary, the film documents the visit in 1968, which catalysed some creative songwriting for the band.

Now, Kolkatans can watch the documentary film at the British Council Library at an exclusive screening on Friday, January 17.

What: Exclusive Screening of The Beatles and India

When: Friday, January 17

Timings: 6pm onwards

Where: The British Council Library - L&T Chambers, 16, Camac St, Kolkata: 700017

Registration: Free Entry

For more details visit: https://www.britishcouncil.in/events/screening-and-discussion-beatles-and-india-documentary-0

— Jaismita Alexander