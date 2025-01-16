Watch ‘The Beatles and India’ at Kolkata’s British Council Library
Explore the love affair between the British band and India in this documentary by Ajoy Bose
Published 16.01.25, 01:03 PM
If you grew up listening to Western music in India, especially in
Kolkata, The Beatles is sure to have featured in your playlist. India’s love
for The Beatles began more than half a century ago, and one of the seminal
moments in this love story is possibly the band’s visit to an ashram in
Rishikesh.
A special documentary by author and political journalist Ajoy Bose,
titled The Beatles and India documents the journey. This 2021
documentary film follows George Harrison, John Lenon, Paul McCartney, and Ringo
Starr from their high-octane celebrity lives in the West to a remote Himalayan
ashram in Rishikesh in search of spiritual bliss. Watch rare archival footage,
photographs, eyewitness accounts, and expert commentary, the film documents the
visit in 1968, which catalysed some creative songwriting for the band.
Now, Kolkatans can watch the documentary film at the British Council
Library at an exclusive screening on Friday, January 17.
What: Exclusive Screening of The Beatles and India
When: Friday, January 17
Timings: 6pm onwards
Where: The British Council Library - L&T Chambers, 16, Camac St, Kolkata:
700017
Registration: Free Entry
For more details visit: https://www.britishcouncil.in/events/screening-and-discussion-beatles-and-india-documentary-0
— Jaismita Alexander
