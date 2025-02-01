watch

This tale of love and father-son struggles will melt your heart

With a bittersweet bond and a changing perspective, ‘The Mehta Boys’ by Boman Irani is one to watch

Image courtesy: Prime Video India/YouTube

After winning Best Feature Film at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival 2024, The Mehta Boys is set to premiere on Prime Video. Ahead of its release on February 7, the trailer has dropped on YouTube and Instagram.

The film explores love and a bittersweet father-son relationship, starring Avinash Tiwary as the son and Boman Irani, who not only acts but also directs and writes the film. Academy Award-winning writer Alex Dinelaris co-wrote the script, with Shreya Chaudhry (of Bandish Bandits fame) also featuring in the cast.

The trailer teases a story filled with angst, love and unspoken emotions between a father and son who rarely see eye to eye. But when love enters the son's life, his perspective on his father gradually begins to change.

Watch the trailer now and don’t miss the film when it premieres next week.

— My Kolkata Web Desk