watch

Hop on to Eken Babu’s latest adventures, this time in the sands of Puri

A visit to the beaches and temples of the Odisha city takes a mysterious turn with a serial killer on the loose

Image courtesy: Hoichoi

Bangla thriller fans, have you been waiting for the next whodunit? The wait is over as popular on-screen sleuth Eken Babu returns to solve another mystery. Eken Babu, played by Anirban Chakrabarti has grown into a beloved character since the Hoichoi web series, based on Sujan Dasgupta’s Ekenbabu series, premiered in 2018.

Anirban is returning as Ekendra Sen, and travelling to Puri this time. Eken babu is enjoying a much-deserved vacation at the popular getaway, complete with an itinerary of beach time, and visits to the Lingaraj Temple and Konarak Temples. But when have things gone as planned for this detective with a funnybone? Adventure and mystery follow him as he makes his way to each spot. Releasing on Hoichoi on January 23, season 8 will keep you guessing about what comes next. Get ready to watch the Joydeep Mukherjee directorial web series. Check out the trailer now!

—Debrup Chaudhuri