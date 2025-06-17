eat

Dyuti Banerjee and Sayani Sengupta join hands to present a 21-course menu

At Deshaj, the duo is hosting The Solstice, a menu that takes you on a pan-Indian culinary journey

Dyuti Banerjee of MasterChef fame, and advocate of sustainable cooking, chef Sayani Sengupta, have joined hands to celebrate the Summer Solstice on June 21. The duo has curated a monsoon menu that takes you on a pan-Indian culinary journey from the Himalayas to the coastlines via the hinterland of the country. The 21-course menu will serve dishes like Kashmiri Kahwa, Paat Patar Bora, Bombil Rava Fry, Sikkimese Drothuk with Ilish, Kerala-special Injipuli, Darjeeling Cold Brew, Goan Betham and more. The menu is a celebration of Indian culinary culture! With dishes served course by course, the chefs will take you through flavours panning across the mountains, plains and beaches. Are you ready to experience the culinary adventure organised by Thought for Food Consultancy?

Date: June 21

Time: 12.30pm (lunch); 7pm (dinner)

Address: 32, Old Ballygunge 1st Lane, Park Circus, Ballygunge Park, Ballygunge, Kolkata: 700019

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,470

For reservations: 98303 78944

—My Kolkata Web Desk