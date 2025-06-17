Dyuti Banerjee and Sayani Sengupta join hands to present a 21-course menu
At Deshaj, the duo is hosting The Solstice, a menu that takes you on a pan-Indian culinary journey
Published 17.06.25, 01:56 PM
Dyuti Banerjee of MasterChef fame, and advocate of
sustainable cooking, chef Sayani Sengupta, have joined hands to celebrate the
Summer Solstice on June 21. The duo has curated a monsoon menu that takes you
on a pan-Indian culinary journey from the Himalayas to the coastlines via the
hinterland of the country. The 21-course menu will serve dishes like Kashmiri
Kahwa, Paat Patar Bora, Bombil Rava Fry, Sikkimese Drothuk with Ilish,
Kerala-special Injipuli, Darjeeling Cold Brew, Goan Betham and more. The menu is
a celebration of Indian culinary culture! With dishes served course by course,
the chefs will take you through flavours panning across the mountains, plains
and beaches. Are you ready to experience the culinary adventure organised by Thought for Food Consultancy?
Date: June 21
Time: 12.30pm (lunch); 7pm (dinner)
Address: 32, Old Ballygunge 1st Lane, Park Circus, Ballygunge Park,
Ballygunge, Kolkata: 700019
Pocket pinch: Rs 1,470
For reservations: 98303 78944
—My Kolkata Web Desk
