Akshay Kumar takes flight in ‘Sky Force’ with debutant Veer Pahariya

The historical war film is one of the most outed Bollywood projects of 2025

Image courtesy: @maddocfilms/Instagram Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya in Sky Force

One of the most awaited films of Bollywood is all slated to release, and the star cast is as power-packed as it gets. Sky Force, a historical war film directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, also marks the acting debut of Veer Pahariya.

Sky Force has Akshay Kumar playing the role of Wing Commander K.O. Ahuja, a fictionalised character based on O.P Taneja VrC.

The film is based on India’s retaliatory attack on Pakistan’s Sargodha airbase in the Indo-Pak air war of 1965.

Tanishk Bagchi has composed the music of the film. Joining Akshay ‘Khiladi’ Kumar and Veer are Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur, along with Sharad Kelkar and Mohit Chauhan.

The film releases on January 24, 2025. Don’t miss it!

— Pooja Mitra