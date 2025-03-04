Abir Chatterjee returns as Sonada for a brand new treasure hunt
Titled ‘Saptadingar Guptadhon’, the thriller also stars Arjun Chakrabarty and Ishaa Saha
Published 04.03.25, 11:25 AM
Abir Chatterjee, Arjun Chakrabarty and Ishaa Saha in the official poster of ‘Saptadingar Guptadhon’
Image courtesy: @itsmeabirchatterjee/Instagram
Sonada is back with Abir and Jhinuk, aar ki chai?
It’s time for a roller-coaster ride high on adventure and adrenaline, with a
dash of humour. The upcoming project of the thriller franchise is titled
Saptadingar Guptadhon, and has the famous trio — Abir Chatterjee, Arjun
Chakrabarty and Ishaa Saha. The film has been announced by SVF as a part of Golper
Parbon 1432. Directed by Dhrubo Banerjee, the story will revolve around
another treasure hunt.
The Golper Parbon series also has upcoming
releases like Raghu Dakat, starring Dev, Anirban Bhattacharya and Sohini
Sarkar, along with a new Kakababu tale —- Vijaynagar’er Hirey with
Prosenjit as lead. Abir will also be seen in Chor Police Dakar Babu along
with Subhashree Ganguly and Anirban Bhattacharya. Sabyasachi Chowdhury will be
making a return to the screens with Sadhak Bamakhyapa, a role that
brought him accolades earlier. The list also includes Srijit Mukherji’s much
anticipated project Killbill Society, with an ensemble cast including
Parambrata Chattopadhyay.
Cinephiles, super stoked already, right?
— My Kolkata Web Desk
