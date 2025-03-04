watch

Abir Chatterjee returns as Sonada for a brand new treasure hunt

Titled ‘Saptadingar Guptadhon’, the thriller also stars Arjun Chakrabarty and Ishaa Saha

Image courtesy: @itsmeabirchatterjee/Instagram Abir Chatterjee, Arjun Chakrabarty and Ishaa Saha in the official poster of ‘Saptadingar Guptadhon’

Sonada is back with Abir and Jhinuk, aar ki chai? It’s time for a roller-coaster ride high on adventure and adrenaline, with a dash of humour. The upcoming project of the thriller franchise is titled Saptadingar Guptadhon, and has the famous trio — Abir Chatterjee, Arjun Chakrabarty and Ishaa Saha. The film has been announced by SVF as a part of Golper Parbon 1432. Directed by Dhrubo Banerjee, the story will revolve around another treasure hunt.

The Golper Parbon series also has upcoming releases like Raghu Dakat, starring Dev, Anirban Bhattacharya and Sohini Sarkar, along with a new Kakababu tale —- Vijaynagar’er Hirey with Prosenjit as lead. Abir will also be seen in Chor Police Dakar Babu along with Subhashree Ganguly and Anirban Bhattacharya. Sabyasachi Chowdhury will be making a return to the screens with Sadhak Bamakhyapa, a role that brought him accolades earlier. The list also includes Srijit Mukherji’s much anticipated project Killbill Society, with an ensemble cast including Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

Cinephiles, super stoked already, right?

— My Kolkata Web Desk

