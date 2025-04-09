visit

There’s a new co-working space in Kolkata you should check out

Workbravo on Russel Street combines modern infrastructure with a professional ambiance

Image courtesy: @workbravo_/Instagram

Looking for a co-working space in Kolkata? Newly opened Workbravo on Russel Street is the city’s newest space for all your remote working needs. Workbravo is designed for entrepreneurs, freelancers, and businesses and combines modern infrastructure and professional ambiance.

Whether you’re a solopreneur looking for a flexi desk or a startup team needing a dedicated private cabin, Workbravo offers scalable options tailored to your needs. With power backup and high-speed WiFi, you can stay connected at all times. The space is divided to cater to various work needs with private cabins, flexi desks, meeting room, reception lounge and cafeteria. You can also unwind between work and have some fun at the gaming zones. For more information visit the official website of Workbravo.

Contact: +91 98747 69000

Address: Kankaria Estate, 6, Little Russel St, Maidan, Midleton Row, Park Street area — Jaismita Alexander

