There’s a new co-working space in Kolkata you should check out
Workbravo on Russel Street combines modern infrastructure with a professional ambiance
Published 09.04.25, 04:40 PM
Looking for a co-working space
in Kolkata? Newly opened Workbravo on Russel Street is the city’s newest space
for all your remote working needs. Workbravo is designed for entrepreneurs,
freelancers, and businesses and combines modern infrastructure and professional
ambiance.
Whether you’re a solopreneur looking for a flexi desk or a startup
team needing a dedicated private cabin, Workbravo offers scalable options
tailored to your needs. With power backup and high-speed WiFi, you can stay
connected at all times. The space is divided to cater to various work needs
with private cabins, flexi desks, meeting room, reception lounge and cafeteria.
You can also unwind between work and have some fun at the gaming zones. For
more information visit the official website of
Workbravo.
Contact: +91 98747 69000
Address: Kankaria Estate, 6, Little Russel St, Maidan, Midleton
Row, Park Street area
— Jaismita Alexander
