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A taste of Macau arrives at Glenburn Penthouse with Chef Katherine Lim

Gormei’s House of Macau explores one of the world’s oldest fusion cuisines through a seven-course dinner paired with wines

Macau’s rich culinary heritage will take centre stage in Kolkata as Gormei presents House of Macau, a seven-course Chinese-Portuguese dining experience by chef Katherine Lim at Glenburn Penthouse on June 19 and 20.

Inspired by the centuries-old fusion cuisine that emerged from the meeting of Portuguese traders and Chinese communities in Macau, the menu traces a journey through flavours shaped by Portuguese, Chinese, Malay and Indian influences. For Gormei founder Argha Sen, the event is about his memories of Macau before its casino boom, while chef Katherine draws parallels between Macanese food and the culinary traditions of Hakka families across India.

The dinner features dishes such as Macaroni & Spam soup, Gambas à Macau, Crackling Pork Bun, Arroz de Marisco, Macau Minchi and the iconic African Chicken. Vegetarian alternatives include Macau Tavern Mushrooms, Tofu Chop Bun and a cauliflower-and-kidney-bean interpretation of African Chicken. The meal concludes with Mango Sago and a port nightcap.

Each course is paired with wines. Priced at Rs 3,900 per person, the experience offers Kolkata diners a rare opportunity to explore the history and flavours of Macanese cuisine.

— My Kolkata Web Desk