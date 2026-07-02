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Soray Sourave: Artist Sourav Ghosh’s solo exhibition opens at Charubasana Art Gallery

Over the past decade, Ghosh has carved a niche for himself through his exploration of decorative art

Artist Sourav Ghosh will present Soray Sourave, his second solo exhibition, at Charubasana Art Gallery from July 1 to July 7, 2026.

An alumnus of Patha Bhavana and Kala Bhavana at Visva-Bharati University, Ghosh completed his postgraduate studies in printmaking at Kala Bhavana in 1991. Growing up in an environment where art was an integral part of everyday life, he gradually developed a practice that extends beyond his formal training.

Over the past decade, Ghosh has carved a niche for himself through his exploration of decorative art. His works reinterpret the traditional Sora, the painted earthen disc associated with Bengal's folk traditions, by blending it with the intricate motifs and visual vocabulary of Santiniketan's iconic alpana. The result is a contemporary artistic expression that remains deeply connected to Bengal's cultural roots.

The exhibition brings together a curated selection of works that reflect Ghosh's evolving artistic journey while celebrating the state's rich folk and indigenous art traditions.

With Soray Sourave, Ghosh continues his exploration of tradition and modernity, presenting a body of work that bridges Bengal's artistic heritage with a contemporary sensibility.