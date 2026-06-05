Gulammohammed Sheikh retrospective opens at TRI Art & Culture in Kolkata
Curated by Pushpamala N., ‘Hand Prints / Mind Prints’ explores seven decades of the artist’s journey through handmade and digital printmaking
Published 05.06.26, 04:10 PM
TRI Art & Culture in Kolkata is presenting ‘Hand Prints / Mind
Prints’, a major retrospective of renowned artist, poet, art historian and
educator Gulammohammed Sheikh, running until August 2.
Curated by Pushpamala N. and organised in association with Vadehra Art
Gallery, the exhibition brings together over seven decades of Sheikh’s
engagement with printmaking, a lesser-known aspect of his artistic practice.
Divided into two sections. With ‘Hand Prints and Mind Prints’, the
exhibition traces Sheikh’s evolution from early linocuts, lithographs, etchings
and magazine illustrations to his pioneering digital prints of the 21st
century. The first section functions as an archive, revisiting projects such as
the handwritten journal Pragati, the modernist Gujarati magazine Kshitij
and Vrishchik, the influential publication he co-founded with Bhupen
Khakhar.
The second section focusses on Sheikh’s digital practice, showcasing
celebrated series such as Mappamundi Suite, Kaavad: Home, Cinema-Still and
Whose Kashmir?.
— My Kolkata Web Desk
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