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Gulammohammed Sheikh retrospective opens at TRI Art & Culture in Kolkata

Curated by Pushpamala N., ‘Hand Prints / Mind Prints’ explores seven decades of the artist’s journey through handmade and digital printmaking

TRI Art & Culture in Kolkata is presenting ‘Hand Prints / Mind Prints’, a major retrospective of renowned artist, poet, art historian and educator Gulammohammed Sheikh, running until August 2.

Curated by Pushpamala N. and organised in association with Vadehra Art Gallery, the exhibition brings together over seven decades of Sheikh’s engagement with printmaking, a lesser-known aspect of his artistic practice.

Divided into two sections. With ‘Hand Prints and Mind Prints’, the exhibition traces Sheikh’s evolution from early linocuts, lithographs, etchings and magazine illustrations to his pioneering digital prints of the 21st century. The first section functions as an archive, revisiting projects such as the handwritten journal Pragati, the modernist Gujarati magazine Kshitij and Vrishchik, the influential publication he co-founded with Bhupen Khakhar.

The second section focusses on Sheikh’s digital practice, showcasing celebrated series such as Mappamundi Suite, Kaavad: Home, Cinema-Still and Whose Kashmir?.

— My Kolkata Web Desk