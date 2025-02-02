visit

Explore the City of Joy’s green gems this Vasant Panchami

Take your picnic hamper along and enjoy the fleeting warmth of the winter sun with your closest circle

Image courtesy: Soumyajit Dey and Shutterstock

Any plans for Saraswati Puja? As today is also a Sunday, the whole family is free to enjoy the beautiful green spaces in the City of Joy. We'll make it easier for you. Pack a hamper and head to one of these two spots. If you're looking for somewhere close by, Rabindra Sarovar in south Kolkata is the perfect choice. The surrounding greenery and water body create a serene environment to soak in the last rays of the winter sun. It’s the perfect spot to enjoy some quality time with the family while getting that much-needed Vitamin D.

If you have more time, consider heading over to the AJC Bose Indian Botanical Garden, in Howrah. With its vast green cover and the iconic 250-year-old banyan tree, this spot offers peace and tranquility, away from the city's hustle and bustle. It’s a must-visit for nature lovers who haven’t been yet. Plus, since it’s Saraswati Puja, it’s a great opportunity to take your parents down memory lane and let them reminisce about their younger days as they enjoy the lush greenery around.

More Details:

Rabindra Sarobar

Entry: Free

Timings: 5am-8pm

AJC Bose Indian Botanical Gardens

Entry: Rs 10, Rs 20 for still photography

Timings: 8am-5pm ticket counter open till 4pm

—My Kolkata Web Desk

