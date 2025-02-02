Explore the City of Joy’s green gems this Vasant Panchami
Take your picnic hamper along and enjoy the fleeting warmth of the winter sun with your closest circle
Published 02.02.25, 09:58 AM
Any plans for Saraswati Puja? As today is also a Sunday, the
whole family is free to enjoy the beautiful green spaces in the City of Joy.
We'll make it easier for you. Pack a hamper and head to one of these two spots.
If you're looking for somewhere close by, Rabindra Sarovar in south Kolkata is
the perfect choice. The surrounding greenery and water body create a serene
environment to soak in the last rays of the winter sun. It’s the perfect spot
to enjoy some quality time with the family while getting that much-needed
Vitamin D.
If you have more time, consider heading over to the AJC Bose
Indian Botanical Garden, in Howrah. With its vast green cover and the iconic
250-year-old banyan tree, this spot offers peace and tranquility, away from the
city's hustle and bustle. It’s a must-visit for nature lovers who haven’t been
yet. Plus, since it’s Saraswati Puja, it’s a great opportunity to take your
parents down memory lane and let them reminisce about their younger days as
they enjoy the lush greenery around.
More Details:
Rabindra
Sarobar
Entry: Free
Timings: 5am-8pm
AJC
Bose Indian Botanical Gardens
Entry: Rs 10, Rs 20 for still photography
Timings: 8am-5pm ticket counter open till 4pm
