Enjoy all things food at Gourmet Garden 4.0
Relish delicious treats from home chefs and bakers at Mrs Wilson’s Café this weekend
Published 07.02.25, 09:28 AM
Image courtesy: @mrswilsonscafe/Instagram & @art.68_/Instagram
Mark your calendar for this weekend and head to Mrs Wilson’s
Café for a feast of flavours. Art 68 and Mrs Wilson’s Café are hosting Gourmet
Garden 4.0 – a food pop-up where home bakers, home chefs and food
entrepreneurs will showcase their best treats.
Break into hot Koraishuti Kachoris with Alur Dum. Take a
bite of crispy fish fries and steaming hot, juicy momos. Satisfy your sweet
tooth with creamy cheesecakes, indulgent chocolate cake slices, handcrafted
chocolates, vegan bakes, and more. Soak up the picnic vibes and enjoy the last
few days of winter.
Dates: February 8 and 9
Time: 1pm and 9pm
Address: P 174, Jodhpur Park, Kolkata:
700068
— My Kolkata Web Desk
