Elevate your home decor with luxurious pieces from Sculpted Treasures
From vases to centrepieces, they have unique handcrafted items for every corner of your home
Published 28.02.25, 10:34 AM
Image courtesy: @scuplted.treasures/Instagram
Are you bored of seeing the same old glass showpieces and
want to add a touch of luxury to your space? Then, your search ends at Sculpted
Treasures, a destination for exquisite marble and home decor collectibles in
south Kolkata.
From elegant marble sculptures to beautifully crafted vases,
their collection comprises handcrafted treasures that bring both luxury and
character to your home. With so many stunning pieces to choose from, you might
just be spoilt for choice.
It's high time you gave your home the makeover it deserves
with these luxurious décor pieces from this homegrown brand. You won’t regret
it for sure! Check out their full collection on Instagram, as a little
window shopping might help your wallet survive the trip.
Head over to Sculpted Treasures today and discover décor
that truly stands out.
What: Luxury Home Decor
Where: Sculpted
Treasures
Timings: 11am-8pm
Contact: +91 98310 60029
—My Kolkata Web Desk
