Image courtesy: @scuplted.treasures/Instagram

Are you bored of seeing the same old glass showpieces and want to add a touch of luxury to your space? Then, your search ends at Sculpted Treasures, a destination for exquisite marble and home decor collectibles in south Kolkata.

From elegant marble sculptures to beautifully crafted vases, their collection comprises handcrafted treasures that bring both luxury and character to your home. With so many stunning pieces to choose from, you might just be spoilt for choice.

It's high time you gave your home the makeover it deserves with these luxurious décor pieces from this homegrown brand. You won’t regret it for sure! Check out their full collection on Instagram, as a little window shopping might help your wallet survive the trip.

Head over to Sculpted Treasures today and discover décor that truly stands out.

What: Luxury Home Decor

Where: Sculpted Treasures

Timings: 11am-8pm

Contact: +91 98310 60029

—My Kolkata Web Desk