Don’t miss Tagore and Textiles: Santiniketan & Beyond at KCC
The event has been organised by Weavers Studio Resource Centre
Published 21.02.25, 11:31 AM
Weavers Studio Research Centre is organising an event,
titled ‘Tagore and Textiles: Santiniketan & Beyond in Kolkata’, as a part
of ‘Textiles from Bengal — A Shared Legacy’. The programme aims to shed light
on the Tagore family’s influence on Bengal’s textile history and heritage. This
two-day event will explore the use of Batik in Santiniketan, colonial sartorial
traditions in the Tagore household and the fabrics and apparel associated with
the Swadeshi movement. Day-one of the event will focus on Batik, Alpona, and
Tagore aesthetics, and the second day will be about sartorial identity, Khadi,
and folk narratives.
Where: Ampitheatre (1st Floor), Kolkata Centre for
Creativity
When: February 21 from 5pm to 7:15pm; February 22
from 3pm to 6pm
— My Kolkata Web Desk
