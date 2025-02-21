visit

Don’t miss Tagore and Textiles: Santiniketan & Beyond at KCC

The event has been organised by Weavers Studio Resource Centre

Weavers Studio Research Centre is organising an event, titled ‘Tagore and Textiles: Santiniketan & Beyond in Kolkata’, as a part of ‘Textiles from Bengal — A Shared Legacy’. The programme aims to shed light on the Tagore family’s influence on Bengal’s textile history and heritage. This two-day event will explore the use of Batik in Santiniketan, colonial sartorial traditions in the Tagore household and the fabrics and apparel associated with the Swadeshi movement. Day-one of the event will focus on Batik, Alpona, and Tagore aesthetics, and the second day will be about sartorial identity, Khadi, and folk narratives.

Where: Ampitheatre (1st Floor), Kolkata Centre for Creativity

When: February 21 from 5pm to 7:15pm; February 22 from 3pm to 6pm

— My Kolkata Web Desk