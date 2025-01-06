visit

Do you know the connection between Malaika and the 90-year-old Scarlett House?

This heritage Indo-Portuguese bungalow in Pali Village is making waves. Find out why…

Image courtesy: @malaikaaroraofficial/Instagram

Malaika Arora is not just a Bollywood actress and dancer — she’s also a foodpreneur now! Did you know that? She’s recently opened a new restaurant, called Scarlett House, located in the charming Pali Village in Bandra, Mumbai. This all-day café is housed in a beautiful 90-year-old building, which adds to the feel-good factor. If you're lucky enough, you can also gain access to the exclusive cocktail bar, which operates on an invitation-only basis.

The menu has been curated by Chef Beena Noronha, and features a ‘Malla favourite’ section too! When in Scarlett House, don’t miss the dishes that are a favourite of Malaika’s mother, Joyce, like rice and prawn curry.

If you’re in Mumbai or planning to visit soon, make sure to stop by Scarlett House. Whether it’s the food, the inviting vibe or the ambience — it’s definitely worth exploring!

—- Pooja Mitra