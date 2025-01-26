Explore unique museums in Kolkata this Republic Day
Learn about history, science and culture at these offbeat venues
Published 26.01.25, 10:02 AM
Solar Dome of India in Eco Park and Museum of Astronomy and Space Science in Mukundapur
Image courtesy: File photographs
It’s Republic Day,
and what better way to celebrate India's rich history and innovative spirit
than by exploring some unique museums in Kolkata? Take a break and visit these
museums, showcasing the best of Indian art, science and culture...
1. Museum of Astronomy and Space Science,
Mukundapur: From the Apollo 11 capsule to Sputnik and space
rocks, dive into the fascinating world of space science, physics, astronomy,
and aviation. Located in Mukundapur, south Kolkata, this museum is curated by
Sandip K Chakrabarti, a professor and the founder of the Indian Centre for
Space Physics
2. Rail Museum,
Howrah: Established in 2006, this museum in Howrah showcases the heritage of
Indian Railways in the eastern region. Beyond exploring its rich history, you
can enjoy a meal in a train bogie restaurant for a unique experience
3. The Alipore Museum: Step into the historic Alipore prison, where every corner tells stories
of India’s freedom struggle. During the British Raj, freedom fighters like
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Batukeshwar Dutt were imprisoned here. Today,
the museum houses artefacts, letters, and personal belongings of revolutionary
prisoners
4. Solar Dome Museum, New Town: Have you visited India’s first renewable energy museum yet? This dome,
the newest addition to Kolkata’s museums, highlights renewable energy methods
and innovations in science and technology. Powered by solar panels, the dome
generates electricity for nearby streetlights and is surrounded by lush
greenery, a butterfly garden and an amphitheatre too
— Jaismita
Alexander
