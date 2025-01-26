visit

Explore unique museums in Kolkata this Republic Day

Learn about history, science and culture at these offbeat venues

Image courtesy: File photographs Solar Dome of India in Eco Park and Museum of Astronomy and Space Science in Mukundapur

It’s Republic Day, and what better way to celebrate India's rich history and innovative spirit than by exploring some unique museums in Kolkata? Take a break and visit these museums, showcasing the best of Indian art, science and culture...

1. Museum of Astronomy and Space Science, Mukundapur: From the Apollo 11 capsule to Sputnik and space rocks, dive into the fascinating world of space science, physics, astronomy, and aviation. Located in Mukundapur, south Kolkata, this museum is curated by Sandip K Chakrabarti, a professor and the founder of the Indian Centre for Space Physics

2. Rail Museum, Howrah: Established in 2006, this museum in Howrah showcases the heritage of Indian Railways in the eastern region. Beyond exploring its rich history, you can enjoy a meal in a train bogie restaurant for a unique experience

3. The Alipore Museum: Step into the historic Alipore prison, where every corner tells stories of India’s freedom struggle. During the British Raj, freedom fighters like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Batukeshwar Dutt were imprisoned here. Today, the museum houses artefacts, letters, and personal belongings of revolutionary prisoners

4. Solar Dome Museum, New Town: Have you visited India’s first renewable energy museum yet? This dome, the newest addition to Kolkata’s museums, highlights renewable energy methods and innovations in science and technology. Powered by solar panels, the dome generates electricity for nearby streetlights and is surrounded by lush greenery, a butterfly garden and an amphitheatre too

— Jaismita Alexander

