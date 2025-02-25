visit

Cafe X and Y opens its new outlet in Salt Lake now

Enjoy Italian dishes, refreshing drinks and freshly baked treats with friends at this cosy new spot

Image courtesy: Cafe X and Y

After the successful launch of Café X and Y’s first outlet in Alipore, a new branch has now opened in Salt Lake to cater to the city’s growing love for artisanal baked food and indulgent dining. The new café hasa cosy indoor seating area for about 48 guests, along with an outdoor patio that can accommodate around 16 guests.

Do visit the new outlet to enjoy the delectable Italian dishes like burnt chilli oil spaghetti, refreshing drinks such as Rosemary Lemon Espresso Spritz and Lemon Iced Tea, and freshly baked desserts like the irresistible Chocolate Éclair. Whether you're catching up with friends or planning a special date, Salt Lake now has a new spot for you to explore. So, make your plans and head to Café X and Y today itself.

What: Cafe X and Y (new Salt Lake outlet)

Where: Salt Lake Sector 2

Timing:11am-11pm

Reservation: +91 9230985229

Meal for 2: Rs 1,500 approx

—My Kolkata Web Desk