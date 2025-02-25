Cafe X and Y opens its new outlet in Salt Lake now
Enjoy Italian dishes, refreshing drinks and freshly baked treats with friends at this cosy new spot
Published 25.02.25, 11:01 AM
Image courtesy: Cafe X and Y
After the successful launch of Café X and Y’s first outlet
in Alipore, a new branch has now opened in Salt Lake to cater to the city’s
growing love for artisanal baked food and indulgent dining. The new café hasa
cosy indoor seating area for about 48 guests, along with an outdoor patio that
can accommodate around 16 guests.
Do visit the new outlet to enjoy the delectable Italian
dishes like burnt chilli oil spaghetti, refreshing drinks such as Rosemary
Lemon Espresso Spritz and Lemon Iced Tea, and freshly baked desserts like the
irresistible Chocolate Éclair. Whether you're catching up with friends or
planning a special date, Salt Lake now has a new spot for you to explore. So,
make your plans and head to Café X and Y today itself.
What: Cafe X and Y (new Salt Lake outlet)
Where: Salt
Lake Sector 2
Timing:11am-11pm
Reservation: +91 9230985229
Meal for 2: Rs 1,500 approx
—My Kolkata Web Desk
