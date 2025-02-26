Upgrade your workspace at Benchworks’ new co-working hub in New Town
Modern, spacious, and fully equipped — your perfect office space is here
Published 26.02.25, 11:31 AM
Image courtesy: @benchworksindia/Instagram
Looking for a workspace or an office? Benchworks, a
co-working space near BBD Bagh, has expanded with a second branch in New Town
near Chinar Park. Spanning over 9,000 sq ft, Benchworks offers a modern work
environment with stylish interiors, ergonomic seating and uninterrupted WiFi
too. The vibrant space is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including
printing services and well-equipped conference rooms.
So, whether you're brainstorming your next project or
hosting an important presentation, you can book private cabins and meeting
rooms. Conveniently located above Spencer’s, it also offers 24/7 security,
power backup and a well-maintained common area — just what you need to work
stress-free, right?
Address: Benchworks,
Square Building, New Town, 4M, Chinar Park, Atghara, New Town, Rajarhat, 2nd
Floor, Room no- 2B, Above Spencer Store, Kolkata- 700136
For enquiry, contact: 9830168568
— My Kolkata Web Desk
