Upgrade your workspace at Benchworks’ new co-working hub in New Town

Modern, spacious, and fully equipped — your perfect office space is here

Image courtesy: @benchworksindia/Instagram

Looking for a workspace or an office? Benchworks, a co-working space near BBD Bagh, has expanded with a second branch in New Town near Chinar Park. Spanning over 9,000 sq ft, Benchworks offers a modern work environment with stylish interiors, ergonomic seating and uninterrupted WiFi too. The vibrant space is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including printing services and well-equipped conference rooms.

So, whether you're brainstorming your next project or hosting an important presentation, you can book private cabins and meeting rooms. Conveniently located above Spencer’s, it also offers 24/7 security, power backup and a well-maintained common area — just what you need to work stress-free, right?

Address: Benchworks, Square Building, New Town, 4M, Chinar Park, Atghara, New Town, Rajarhat, 2nd Floor, Room no- 2B, Above Spencer Store, Kolkata- 700136

For enquiry, contact: 9830168568

— My Kolkata Web Desk

