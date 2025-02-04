Kolkata’s iconic Arsalan biryani arrives in Delhi
No more cravings — get your fix of mutton, aloo and egg at Rajouri Garden’s newest foodie hotspot
Published 04.02.25, 09:02 AM
Arsalan’s first outlet in New Delhi
Image courtesy: @arsalanrestaurantandcaterer/Instagram
Are you a Bengali living in New Delhi? Then you must be missing your fill of Kolkata biryani, right? That succulent piece of mutton, along with a flavour-packed aloo and perfectly cooked egg — nothing quite compares to the therapeutic joy of a plate of biryani.
Well, you don’t have to wait for your next trip home, because Kolkata’s iconic Arsalan has already arrived in the capital. Now open in Rajouri Garden, this outlet brings you everything — from succulent kebabs and rich chaap to the all-time favourite mutton special biryani.
So, no more cravings or waiting. Head straight to Rajouri Garden to enjoy the real taste of Kolkata. What are you waiting for?
—My Kolkata Web Desk
