Step into Tintin’s world at this themed café experience

Daily quizzes, themed food and merchandise turn a regular café visit into a playful detour

Tribe Cafe is currently hosting a Tintin-themed celebration. Instead of a one-time event, the cafe has turned the theme into an ongoing experience, encouraging repeat visits through daily activities.

The central draw is a Tintin quiz held every day, inviting guests to test how closely they remember the comic’s characters, adventures and small details. The quiz format keeps things informal, with prizes adding a light competitive edge rather than high stakes. For those who drop in more than once, the changing questions make it easy to rejoin.

Alongside the quiz is a menu inspired by Tintin’s travels, designed as a companion to the theme rather than the main attraction. Limited-edition Tintin merchandise is also available during the run, adding a collector’s angle for fans.

The experience works best for casual visitors. Whether longtime Tintin readers or those simply looking for something different to do over coffee, where food, trivia and nostalgia come together without feeling overproduced.

When: January 10 to February 10

Address: 67, Golpark, Ballygunge Gardens, Gariahat, Kolkata: 700019

— My Kolkata Web Desk