Step into Tintin’s world at this themed café experience
Daily quizzes, themed food and merchandise turn a regular café visit into a playful detour
Published 12.01.26, 05:16 PM
Tribe
Cafe is currently hosting a Tintin-themed celebration. Instead of a one-time
event, the cafe has turned the theme into an ongoing experience, encouraging
repeat visits through daily activities.
The
central draw is a Tintin quiz held every day, inviting guests to test how
closely they remember the comic’s characters, adventures and small details. The
quiz format keeps things informal, with prizes adding a light competitive edge
rather than high stakes. For those who drop in more than once, the changing
questions make it easy to rejoin.
Alongside
the quiz is a menu inspired by Tintin’s travels, designed as a companion to the
theme rather than the main attraction. Limited-edition Tintin merchandise is
also available during the run, adding a collector’s angle for fans.
The
experience works best for casual visitors. Whether longtime Tintin readers or
those simply looking for something different to do over coffee, where food,
trivia and nostalgia come together without feeling overproduced.
When: January 10 to February 10
Address: 67, Golpark, Ballygunge
Gardens, Gariahat, Kolkata: 700019
— My
Kolkata Web Desk
