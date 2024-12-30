This Imtiaz Ali-approved dhaba is a must-visit in Amritsar
When in Punjab, make sure to stop by this food gem for its famous ‘kulcha’
Published 30.12.24, 11:11 AM
Image courtesy: @imtiazaliofficial/Instagram
Are you planning a trip to Punjab? If Amritsar is not on your itinerary,
suggest adding it. When in Amritsar, visit the Golden Temple, which goes
without saying. But also stop by at another place — a good gem that is approved
by Bollywood director Imtiaz Ali. Named Pehalwan Kulcha Shop, the humble shop
is famous for the Indian bread — kulcha. Ali recently visited the eatery
and posted a few glimpses on his Instagram handle. Ever since the post on
December 27, several netizens have expressed love for the food joint, and the
post has received a heart emoji from actor Aparshakti Khurana.
Address: Lakshmanser road, inside Chatiwind Gate Roundabout, near Isckon Temple,
Nimak Mandi, Amritsar
Phone no.: 098142 51814
Timings: Sunday to Monday, 8am to 2pm
— Pooja Mitra
