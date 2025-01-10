Twinkle Khanna’s royal Jaipur getaway is all the family vacation goals
From shopping to partying at a palace, Mrs Funnybones started off the New Year in the Pink City
Published 10.01.25, 11:15 AM
Twinkle Khanna has kick-started the year with an amazing
trip to Jaipur. The author of Mrs Funnybones has shared glimpses of her trip in
reels and it looks royal indeed. Twinkle Khanna, along with Akshay Kumar and
their children, Aarav and Nitara Kumar have been spending some family time at
The Leela Palace in Jaipur. From going on a shopping spree to partying at a
palace, they are doing it all. The actress in her Instagram post also
recommends visiting Anokhi Museum and enjoying a Rajasthani Thali at Mohan
Mahal in The Leela Palace Jaipur. The Anokhi Museum is an immersive experience
in the history and art of block printing. If you are planning a trip to
Rajasthan this year, then Jaipur should be on your itinerary and don’t miss the
places Twinkle Khanna visited. Plan a trip to Jaipur soon and make the most of
your winter holidays.
— Jaismita Alexander
