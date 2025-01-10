travel

Twinkle Khanna’s royal Jaipur getaway is all the family vacation goals

From shopping to partying at a palace, Mrs Funnybones started off the New Year in the Pink City

Image courtesy: @twinklerkhanna/Instagram

Twinkle Khanna has kick-started the year with an amazing trip to Jaipur. The author of Mrs Funnybones has shared glimpses of her trip in reels and it looks royal indeed. Twinkle Khanna, along with Akshay Kumar and their children, Aarav and Nitara Kumar have been spending some family time at The Leela Palace in Jaipur. From going on a shopping spree to partying at a palace, they are doing it all. The actress in her Instagram post also recommends visiting Anokhi Museum and enjoying a Rajasthani Thali at Mohan Mahal in The Leela Palace Jaipur. The Anokhi Museum is an immersive experience in the history and art of block printing. If you are planning a trip to Rajasthan this year, then Jaipur should be on your itinerary and don’t miss the places Twinkle Khanna visited. Plan a trip to Jaipur soon and make the most of your winter holidays.

— Jaismita Alexander

