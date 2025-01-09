travel

Triptii Dimri spends three hours chasing the Northern Lights in Finland

Enjoy a night of wonder, beauty and gratitude, just like the actress, by planning a trip soon

Image courtesy: @tripti_dimri/Instagram Triptii Dimri in Lapland

Now that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has hit the screens, actress Triptii Dimri took a break from her busy schedule to chase the Northern lights in Finland. She posted a reel of herself enjoying the magical sky. In the caption, she mentioned waiting three hours to witness the Aurora: ‘Standing beneath the Northern Lights, all I could say was thank you. Thank you, universe, for this wonder and for letting me start the year with a heart so full. Three hours of chasing lights, and it was so worth it. What a night’.

The actress also took the opportunity to pose for aesthetic videos and photos. If you’d like to experience the Northern Lights like her, here are some places you can visit:

Tromso, Norway

Yellowknife, Canada

Svalbard, Norway

Fairbanks, Alaska

Reykjavik, Iceland

Lapland, Finland

Orkney Islands, Scotland

— Jaismita Alexander

