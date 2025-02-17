travel

Capture the wonders of nature like Ishaa Saha

The Tollywood actress’s recent travel reel is a montage of candid captures of her mountain getaway

Image courtesy: @ishaasaha_official/Instagram

Ishaa Saha is often bitten by the travel bug, and the popular Tollywood actress drops glimpses of her holidays on social media. Her latest adventure takes her to the mountains, where she captured a dreamy getaway in a reel on Instagram. Watching her beautifully stitched moments might just inspire you to dig into your phone gallery and turn your travel memories into reels, too! More than that, it’s a gentle nudge to document life’s little joys — because memories are priceless. As Ishaa soaks in the sun, the breathtaking landscapes and the serene beauty of this undisclosed location, it’s your cue to start planning a trip to the hills. After all, pahar dakche is an emotion that never fades, right?

— My Kolkata Web Desk