Capture the wonders of nature like Ishaa Saha
The Tollywood actress’s recent travel reel is a montage of candid captures of her mountain getaway
Published 17.02.25, 11:30 AM
Image courtesy: @ishaasaha_official/Instagram
Ishaa Saha is often bitten by the travel bug, and the popular
Tollywood actress drops glimpses of her holidays on social media. Her latest
adventure takes her to the mountains, where she captured a dreamy getaway in a
reel on Instagram. Watching her beautifully stitched moments might just inspire
you to dig into your phone gallery and turn your travel memories into reels,
too! More than that, it’s a gentle nudge to document life’s little joys —
because memories are priceless. As Ishaa soaks in the sun, the breathtaking
landscapes and the serene beauty of this undisclosed location, it’s your cue to
start planning a trip to the hills. After all, pahar dakche is an
emotion that never fades, right?
— My Kolkata Web Desk
