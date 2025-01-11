travel

Are you ready to explore Greece like Kriti Sanon in 2025?

Plan your Santorini holiday ahead of time and take travel notes from the Bollywood actress

It’s been 11 days since January 2025, and it’s time to plan the trips of the year, including the international holidays. If you have never been to Greece and Santorini has been on your bucket list for the longest time, no time is better than the present. Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, serving easy breezy fashion pointers in a floral number, is also holidaying in Santorini. Of course, for your itinerary, Santorini is a must visit. But a few other places that you must not miss are Athens, Hersonissos, Rethymnon, Mykonos Town, Meteora, Naxos and Rhodes, to only name a few.

When it comes to traveling, food plays a crucial role. Your Greek holiday is incomplete without tasting the original Greek Salads, Souvlaki, Gyros, Dolma, Moussaka and Tzatziki.

— Pooja Mitra