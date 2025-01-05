travel

Take a break in the lap of nature just like Mimi Chakraborty

The Tollywood actress’s family holiday in the tea gardens of West Bengal is the perfect travel inspiration to start the year with

Image courtesy: @mimichakraborty/Instagram

Sometimes, all you need is to pause and hit the refresh button. The best way to start afresh is to move away from everyday life and immerse yourself in the lap of nature. Get inspired from Mimi Chakraborty, who is enjoying a family vacation in the tea gardens of West Bengal. Waking up to foggy sunrises, taking a stroll around the tea garden, soaking in the dewy sunsets, listening to the birds chirping and the ruffling of the leaves — there’s no fatigue that nature therapy cannot fix.

With the January 23 to January 26 window approaching, why not plan a trip to North Bengal? Book a jungle retreat in Gorumara, Kalikapur, Chapramari, or elsewhere. Embrace the calm stillness of nature, and don’t miss the jungle safaris! New Year must start with making new memories, right?

— Pooja Mitra