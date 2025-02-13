Plan a trip to the jungles on Valentine’s month like Shreya and Mini
Thailand or Madhya Pradesh — the choice is yours!
Published 13.02.25, 11:13 AM
Shreya Ghoshal and Mini Mathur’s jungle vacations
Image courtesy: @shreyaghoshal/Instagram; @minimathur/Instagram
Thinking of surprising your significant other with
a holiday? Take inspiration from Shreya Ghoshal and Mini Mathur, and plan trips
to Thailand and Madhya Pradesh. Shreya has dropped glimpses of her trip to the
Samui Elephant Kingdom Sanctuary in Koh Samui, while Mini has met the big cat
at Kanga Tiger Reserve. The popular singer not only met the elephants but also
fed them, and shared an adorable reel of her rendezvous with them. Mini took to
Instagram with glimpses of the majestic tiger, cruising through the jungle.
Whether you want an international trip or to explore one of the most popular
wildlife sanctuaries in India, make the most of Valentine's month, we say. See
Mini Mathur’s post here.
