travel

Like father, like daughter: Don’t miss Sara Tendulkar’s Australian adventure

While Sachin cherished his Australian tours, Sara is now creating her own unforgettable memories down under

Image courtesy: @saratendulkar/Instragram Sara Tendulkar at Great Barrier Reef

Indian cricket fans will never forget Sachin Tendulkar’s exploits in Australia. Be it Test matches or ODIs —the Master blaster always enjoyed playing against the Kangaroos. This time, his daughter Sara had an Australian adventure in a whole different set up.

Sara took to Instagram to share a reel of her recent underwater adventure at the Great Barrier Reef in New South Wales. For surfers and scuba divers, this is a dream trip and Sara has just made the most of it. Watch her reel to catch a glimpse of the stunning underwater world she experienced.

With sights this breathtaking, who wouldn’t want to visit Australia? The island nation’s diverse attractions make it perfect for a long getaway.

The island country's diverse offerings make it the perfect place for a long trip. Travel to Australia and witness its beautiful wildlife, mountains and seas. Don’t forget to try some sea food while you are at it. What are you waiting for? Plan your Aussie adventure now while it’s still summer down under.

—Debrup Chaudhuri

Also read: When Priyanka Chopra met baby Priyanka at Gold Coast