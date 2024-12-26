Like father, like daughter: Don’t miss Sara Tendulkar’s Australian adventure
While Sachin cherished his Australian tours, Sara is now creating her own unforgettable memories down under
Published 26.12.24, 11:20 AM
Sara Tendulkar at Great Barrier Reef
Image courtesy: @saratendulkar/Instragram
Indian cricket fans will never forget Sachin
Tendulkar’s exploits in Australia. Be it Test matches or ODIs —the Master
blaster always enjoyed playing against the Kangaroos. This time, his daughter
Sara had an Australian adventure in a whole different set up.
Sara took to Instagram to share a reel of her
recent underwater adventure at the Great Barrier Reef in New South Wales. For
surfers and scuba divers, this is a dream trip and Sara has just made the most
of it. Watch her reel to catch a glimpse of the stunning underwater world she
experienced.
With sights this breathtaking, who wouldn’t want to
visit Australia? The island nation’s diverse attractions make it perfect for a
long getaway.
The island country's diverse offerings make it the
perfect place for a long trip. Travel to Australia and witness its beautiful
wildlife, mountains and seas. Don’t forget to try some sea food while you are
at it. What are you waiting for? Plan your Aussie adventure now while it’s
still summer down under.
—Debrup Chaudhuri
