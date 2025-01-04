Get inspired by Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s dreamy Thai getaway
Stunning sunsets, family bonding and yacht vibes await your travel bucket list
Published 04.01.25, 11:20 AM
Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt/Instagram
Still deciding where to head for your first trip this year? Take
cues from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who welcomed 2025 in Thailand,
surrounded by close friends and family, with stunning sunset views from a yacht.
The power couple took a break from
Bombay’s bustling streets — enjoying quality time together. Joining them were
Alia’s mother Soni Razdan, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and his sister Riddhima
Kapoor Sahni. Also part of the gathering was director Ayan Mukerji — a
long-time friend of the couple.
Even little Raha seemed to have a gala
time, with her parents’ undivided attention while enjoying the Thai cruise.
Take a look at Alia’s adorable photo
carousel below and picture yourself snapping similar shots on your next Thai
trip. Ready to book your tickets yet?
—Debrup Chaudhuri
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?