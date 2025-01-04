travel

Get inspired by Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s dreamy Thai getaway

Stunning sunsets, family bonding and yacht vibes await your travel bucket list

Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt/Instagram

Still deciding where to head for your first trip this year? Take cues from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who welcomed 2025 in Thailand, surrounded by close friends and family, with stunning sunset views from a yacht.

The power couple took a break from Bombay’s bustling streets — enjoying quality time together. Joining them were Alia’s mother Soni Razdan, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Also part of the gathering was director Ayan Mukerji — a long-time friend of the couple.

Even little Raha seemed to have a gala time, with her parents’ undivided attention while enjoying the Thai cruise.

Take a look at Alia’s adorable photo carousel below and picture yourself snapping similar shots on your next Thai trip. Ready to book your tickets yet?

—Debrup Chaudhuri