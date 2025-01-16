travel

Take inspiration from Navya Naveli Nanda and plan a trip to Rann of Kutch

Add this popular hotspot in Gujarat and the Rann Utsav to your 2025 travel plans

Image courtesy: @navyananda/Instagram Navya Naveli Nanda in Rann of Kutch

The Rann of Kutch is a popular travel destination in India, attracting travellers from around the world. The expansive salt marshes is part of the Thar desert in Gujarat, and features on the travel wishlist of many, including Navya Naveli Nanda. The entrepreneur travelled to the Rann recently, and posted postcards from the trip on Instagram, capturing the setting sun, the glowing white marshes and the cultural feast of the region.

Navya, an entrepreneur and social rights activist, is also the granddaughter of Bollywood matinee icons Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Navya is also a podcaster, whose show What the Hell Navya, has gained popularity. The post will make you plan a trip, needless to say. But what should your itinerary look like?

Let’s start with the Rann Utsav, which started on December 1, 2024 and is on till February 28, 2025. The two-month-long cultural extravaganza, organised by Gujarat Tourism, celebrates the artistic, cultural, and ethnic heritage of the Kutch region. Know more here.

The other popular tourist hotspots are Kutch Desert Wildlife Sanctuary, Aina Mahal, Kutch Museum, Kalo Dungar, to name a few. Looking up the calendar already? So are we!

— Pooja Mitra