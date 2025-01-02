travel

Enjoy a dreamy breakfast amidst the wild just like Nimrat Kaur

‘The Lunchbox’ actress spent the first day of the year surrounded by tigers at Bandhavgarh National Park

Image courtesy: @nimratofficial/Instagram Actress Nimrat Kaur at Bandhavgarh National Park in Madhya Pradesh on New Year

What if the first day of the year began with a lavish breakfast amidst the greens of a forest? Sounds dreamy, right? Nimrat Kaur just kicked off the New Year in style. The actress spent New Year’s Day at Bandhavgarh National Park in Madhya Pradesh and shared a carousel of photos and videos capturing her adventures.

In the first photo, Nimrat poses sun-kissed with a coffee mug in hand. Another shows her enjoying a sumptuous breakfast served on the bonnet of a jeep. The excitement peaks with glimpses of a tiger in the next few images.

Nimrat captioned her post: “First light, first coffee, first breakfast surrounded by all things I love — the forest, the tiger and my family.”

Bandhavgarh National Park, known for its high population of Bengal tigers and breathtaking views, is calling your name this year. So, why not plan your trip soon?

— Jaismita Alexander

