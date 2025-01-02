Enjoy a dreamy breakfast amidst the wild just like Nimrat Kaur
‘The Lunchbox’ actress spent the first day of the year surrounded by tigers at Bandhavgarh National Park
Published 02.01.25, 11:20 AM
Actress Nimrat Kaur at Bandhavgarh National Park in Madhya Pradesh on New Year
Image courtesy: @nimratofficial/Instagram
What if the first
day of the year began with a lavish breakfast amidst the greens of a forest?
Sounds dreamy, right? Nimrat Kaur just kicked off the New Year in style. The
actress spent New Year’s Day at Bandhavgarh National Park in Madhya Pradesh and
shared a carousel of photos and videos capturing her adventures.
In the first
photo, Nimrat poses sun-kissed with a coffee mug in hand. Another shows her
enjoying a sumptuous breakfast served on the bonnet of a jeep. The excitement
peaks with glimpses of a tiger in the next few images.
Nimrat captioned
her post: “First light, first coffee, first breakfast surrounded by all things
I love — the forest, the tiger and my family.”
Bandhavgarh
National Park, known for its high population of Bengal tigers and breathtaking
views, is calling your name this year. So, why not plan your trip soon?
— Jaismita
Alexander
