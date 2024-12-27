travel

Mithila chases magic lights during her Norway holiday

Don’t miss stunning glimpses of the auroras from the actress’s year-end getaway

Image courtesy: @mipalkarofficial/Instagram

Mithila Palkar has reached winter wonderland, and the sneak peeks from her holiday will make you plan a trip sooner than you expected. The actress is wrapping up 2024 in Norway, soaking in the beauty of the picture postcard locations, catching Northern Lights, taking photos of a cute snowman and waffles, enjoying snowfall and warm cuppas, and stopping by cosy nooks of one of the most popular travel destinations in the world.

Marvelling at the Northern Lights is on the bucket list of many of us, and Mithila’s year-ender trip is the right nudge we needed to start making the itinerary.

— Pooja Mitra

