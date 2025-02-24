travel

Check out Mimi Chakraborty dancing with the ‘Dragons of the North’

The Tollywood star’s Northern Lights experience is giving us major bucket-list goals

Image courtesy: @mimichakraborty/Instagram

Mimi Chakraborty’s Instagram feeds have always been a source of inspiration for us — whether it’s food, workouts, fashion or travel. But this post might just take the cake. The Tolly actress recently visited the North Pole to witness a sight that tops most of our bucket lists but remains something we’ve only admired in documentaries — the breathtaking Aurora Borealis, better known as the Northern Lights.

Mimi shared a stunning reel capturing the magical experience, describing it as ‘Dancing with the dragons of North 🐉’ — perhaps, to her love for House of the Dragon. The sky lit up in mesmerising hues and while her photos are incredible, they probably still don’t do justice to the real thing.

Check out Mimi’s reel and start planning your own Northern Lights adventure soon. And if you need more inspiration, take a cue from her — roasting marshmallows over a bonfire while gazing up at nature’s most spectacular show.

—My Kolkata Web Desk

