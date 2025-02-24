Check out Mimi Chakraborty dancing with the ‘Dragons of the North’
The Tollywood star’s Northern Lights experience is giving us major bucket-list goals
Published 24.02.25, 10:43 AM
Image courtesy: @mimichakraborty/Instagram
Mimi Chakraborty’s Instagram feeds have always been a source
of inspiration for us — whether it’s food, workouts, fashion or travel. But
this post might just take the cake. The Tolly actress recently visited the
North Pole to witness a sight that tops most of our bucket lists but remains
something we’ve only admired in documentaries — the breathtaking Aurora
Borealis, better known as the Northern Lights.
Mimi shared a stunning reel capturing the magical
experience, describing it as ‘Dancing with the dragons of North 🐉’
— perhaps, to her love for House of the Dragon. The sky lit up in mesmerising
hues and while her photos are incredible, they probably still don’t do justice
to the real thing.
Check out Mimi’s reel and start planning your own Northern
Lights adventure soon. And if you need more inspiration, take a cue from her —
roasting marshmallows over a bonfire while gazing up at nature’s most
spectacular show.
—My Kolkata Web Desk
